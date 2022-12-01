Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to Toyota Arena in Ontario for two shows on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The popular rock group, which has performed in Ontario for many years during the holiday season, will be presenting “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra was formed in 1996 by Paul O'Neill, who approached long time friends and collaborators Robert Kinkel, Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli to form a core writing team.
"The whole idea," O’Neill said, "was to create a progressive rock band that would push the boundaries (of the genre) further than any group before ... Way, way further."
With more than 10 million albums sold, TSO has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera.
Meanwhile, on the road, they have become one of the world's top acts, with Billboard magazine naming TSO as one of the top touring artists of the past decade -- a $20 million-plus production that has played to more than 100 million people in 80+ cities, selling more than $280 million worth of tickets and presenting $11 million to charity.
For more information about the show, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.