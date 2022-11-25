The City of Fontana’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The free event will start at 6 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m. at City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
The ceremony provides the City Council with an opportunity to kick off the holiday season with a festive celebration.
The family-friendly event will include live entertainment, refreshments, and a surprise visit from the North Pole.
