Twelve Fontana Unified School District students are being honored for their artistic skill and creative vision during the annual Young Artists’ Gallery reception, which was scheduled to be held virtually on April 20.
Students from Fontana A.B. Miller, Fontana, Jurupa Hills and Summit high schools earned awards and honorable mentions for their visual art entries, which were created during remote learning and invoked emotion and imagination across a variety of media.
“The arts are a valuable cornerstone of a well-rounded education, and we are proud to have strong arts programs in Fontana Unified that inspire students to explore their creativity,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Congratulations to our students on this well-deserved celebration of their talent.”
Students from middle and high schools across San Bernardino County submitted nearly 180 pieces this year, which are on virtual display.
Artwork was submitted in 10 visual arts categories -- comic art, ceramics and glass, digital art, drawing, film and animation, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture -- and judged by a panel of professional artists and visual arts educators on originality, technical skill and personal vision.
Young Artists’ Gallery is part of the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools’ Arts Education Initiative, offered in partnership with the California Arts Project.
FUSD honorees are:
-- First Place
• Film and animation: Summit senior Aidan Bridwell, “The Rules of Shadows”
• Photography: Jurupa Hills senior Genaro Garcia, “Rough Times”
-- Second Place
• Drawing: Miller senior Sophia Sexon, “Double Knot”
• Film and animation: Summit junior Anabella Lopez, “The Nightmare”
• Sculpture: Miller senior Natalia Serpas, "Bumble Bee"
-- Third Place
• Comic Art: Fontana senior Esmeralda Lopez, “Mega Death”
• Mixed Media: Miller senior Jovanna Vazquez, “Blasphemous Rumors”
• Mixed Media: Miller junior Carolina Gonzalez Ceja, “Indigenous Punk”
-- Honorable Mention
• Digital Art: Fontana junior Karime Garcia Leon, “The Upward Turn From Grief”
• Film and animation: Summit senior Italia Valtierra, “Bleu”
• Photography: Jurupa Hills junior Alexia Hurtado-Galvez, “Death Dance”
• Sculpture: Miller junior Alexis Carvajal, "Parrot Recycled."
