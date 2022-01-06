Two Fontana residents will be contestants on ABC-TV’s “Supermarket Sweep” on Sunday, Jan. 9.
Toni Thomas and Shaun Williams will comprise Team Yams during the game show, which airs at 9 p.m. Viewers can also watch the episode on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.
“Supermarket Sweep” is hosted and executive produced by comedienne and actress Leslie Jones.
Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.
