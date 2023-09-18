Tysen Knight is the featured artist showcase exhibitor for the City of Fontana this fall.
Knight is an international artist, muralist, and award-winning filmmaker.
His artwork will be on display at the Art Depot Gallery, 16822 Spring Street, through Nov. 5. The Art Depot Gallery's hours are Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Gallery entry is free.
An artist reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.
An artist workshop will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. Registration is highly encouraged for the workshop; to register, visit Arts.FontanaCA.gov.
For more information, call the Art Depot Gallery at (909) 349-6975 or email arts@fontanaca.gov.
