The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Ukrainian pianist Nadia Shpachenko in concert with principal members of the orchestra on Saturday, April 15.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Sturges Center for the Performing Arts, 780 N. E Street in San Bernardino.
The show will showcase Shpachenko's hugely dramatic range delivered with remarkably expressive precision through a number of transformative dances, as well as pieces connected to the war in Ukraine.
She will perform solo piano works by Scott Joplin, Dana Kaufman (a world premiere), Evgeni Orkin (a world premiere), and Myroslav Skoryk, a duet by Astor Piazzolla (“3 Tangos”) with Maestro Anthony Parnther on bassoon, and a new chamber work (“Invasion”) by Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Lewis Spratlan, for solo piano and SBSO's principal players.
"I was deeply honored when acclaimed, Grammy award-winning pianist Nadia Shpachenko asked me to conduct the premiere performance and lead the recording sessions for ‘Invasion,’” Parnther said. “Spratlan wrote this jarring work for a chamber ensemble of piano, percussion, saxophone, horn, trombone, and mandolin in response to Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. Working alongside Nadia and Lewis to bring ‘Invasion’ to life was a life-affirming and moving experience."
Spratlan died on Feb. 9, just over a month ago, at age 82, shortly after recording a dedication video to the San Bernardino Symphony in anticipation of the upcoming concert.
Parnther said: "Nadia, the SBSO, and I will dedicate our performance of ‘Invasion’ to this revered and dedicated composer."
For more information about the concert, call (909) 381-5388 or visit https://www.sanbernardinosymphony.org.
