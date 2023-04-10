Fairytales on Ice will be presenting the classic tale of “Beauty and the Beast” at Lewis Family Playhouse on the weekend of April 14-16.
This family-friendly theatrical performance will be staged on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
Attendees can dive into a world of magic with champion ice skaters, cirque performers, upbeat modern music, and live singers who bring this beloved tale to life. Belle explores the Beast’s castle and meets quirky characters along the way.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located in the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.
For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc.
