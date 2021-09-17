A partnership of local organizations from the business, government and the social sectors will host the annual Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition in Fontana.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sports Pavilion, located in Fontana Park at 15556 Summit Avenue.
“We call it UNITY in commUNITY because we want to bring everyone together so we can make our community safer,” Mayor Acquanetta Warren said.
Jason Delair of the Fontana Police Officers Association added, “We learn to trust each other when we can openly communicate and understand each other. There is nothing better than sharing a meal in common to provide that opportunity to connect.”
The event has the theme of space exploration. Two pioneers in space will be honored.
Navy Commander and NASA Astronaut Victor Glover, who recently returned from nearly six months onboard the International Space Station, will be the guest speaker. He will also be available for everyone to meet.
The other person to be honored will be James Johnson, a early pioneer in space who worked on the Apollo project.
Lots of entertainment is planned, said Ellen Turner, president of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, one of the partner organizations.
“There will be a police K-9 for kids of all ages to pet. We’ll have police and fire vehicles which you can look at up close. Plus, we will have the best barbecue,” she said.
Radio personality Brian Arrington Sr. will be the host of the event. His show, “IE Sports Net,” airs on Fox Sports Radio 1350 AM every Saturday at 9 a.m.
Special musical guest Amore the Songstress will kick off the event by singing “America the Beautiful.”
Ballet Folklorico Amor Cultura y Tradicion, under the direction of Rosa Hernandez, will be performing. There will also be a Korean dance group called K Club. The SkyHawks Marching Regiment from Summit High School, led by director James Sharpe, will play musical numbers.
The entry fee is $10 for the first person and $5 for each additional person in one’s party up to 10. The barbecue is included with the price of admission.
Interested persons can purchase tickets at the Concerned Citizens website: https://blackawarenessparade.webs.com/ or at the door.
