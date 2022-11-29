LifeHouse Theater is celebrating the holidays by presenting the greatest Christmas story ever told with the original musical “Unto Us: The Nativity Story.”
This inspiring musical follows Mary and Joseph on their journey of faith as they experience the wondrous events leading to Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem, celebrating the Christ of Christmas and the true meaning of His birth.
Performances begin Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Dec. 30. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except Opening Night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be no performances on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25.
Advance ticket prices are $27 or $25 for adults and $13 or $12 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
“We are so pleased to present the return of this amazing story,” said LifeHouse founder and president Wayne R. Scott. “What sets this story apart is the presentation of the complete promise of the Christ, with glimpses seen of the crucifixion and resurrection.”
“Unto Us: The Nativity Story” features Tiffany Michel as Mary, Aaron Yañez as Joseph, Rick Arias as Zachariah and Julie Carlson as Elizabeth. The show also features Paul Zanone as Heli, Alise Smith as Mary’s Mother, Nick Diliberto as Gershem, Sarah Pearce as Naomi and Amanda Springsted as Old Mary.
LifeHouse Theater’s 29th season will continue in the new year with “Aladdin” (Jan. 14 – Feb. 19, 2023), followed by “Oliver!” (March 4 – April 2), “Anastasia” (April 15 – May 14), “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (May 27 – June 25), Disney’s “Newsies” (July 8 – Aug. 6) and “Daniel” (Aug. 9 – Sept. 17). Money-saving season passes are now on sale at the LifeHouse Box Office.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church St. in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
For more information, call (909) 335-3037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.