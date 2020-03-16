All of the City of Fontana's community and neighborhood centers will be closed through May 1, the city announced on March 16.
In addition, the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana, which is operated by San Bernardino County, will be closed until at least April 3, the county said in a late announcement on March 16.
Based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health to slow the spread of coronavirus in the county, the City of Fontana is working to reduce exposure to this virus by taking several preventive measures.
The closures of community centers include the Mary Vagle Nature Center, the Fontana Community Senior Center, the Fontana Park Aquatics Complex, and Center Stage Theater.
As a result, all recreational programs, activities, classes, and sports field rentals have been canceled, including:
Fontana Walks, March 21
Census celebration, March 31
Fontana Car Show, April 3
New Book Festival, April 4
Walk for Kids, April 5
Easter events, April 11
Fontana Walks, April 18
Veterans Resource Fair, April 18
Third Annual Earth Day, April 22
Fontana Car Show, May 1
Fontana Days Parade, May 2
Although the Fontana Community Senior Center will be closed, senior transportation services will remain operational, though limited to 10 passengers per vehicle. The city is in the process of implementing a home-bound meals program for seniors already registered in the program.
Fontana City Hall, the Community Services Administration Office, and public safety functions will operate as usual.
Specific measures are in place to protect employees, such as the suspension of all non-essential travel for city employees, practicing social distancing as much as possible, and conducting city meetings virtually.
The City of Fontana has also activated the City's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to allow for increased response, coordination, and dissemination of information to the public. The city is currently activated at a duty officer/monitoring level.
The health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time, health officials said.
