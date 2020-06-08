San Manuel Casino in Highland will reopen to the general public with the implementation of a new health and safety plan at noon on Monday, June 15, the casino announced on June 5.
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Business Committee, casino leadership and health experts carefully developed a framework to reopen the casino safely after the closure due to coronavirus health concerns, the casino said in a news release.
The new safety requirements include social distancing, temperature readings, health screenings and a phased reopening.
The casino will reopen to a limited number of initiation-only guests from Tuesday, June 9 to Sunday, June 14.
For more information, visit www.sanmanuel.com.
