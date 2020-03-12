A March 17 concert by superstar musician Post Malone is still scheduled to take place at Toyota Arena, but several other events have been cancelled at the Ontario venue because of the coronavirus threat.
The Compassion Live! Roadshow 2020 that had been set for March 19 and a Brantley Gilbert concert planned for March 26 have been called off, Toyota Arena announced on March 12.
The Ontario Reign hockey team and Ontario Fury soccer team, which play their games at Toyota Arena, announced on March 12 that their 2019-2020 seasons have been suspended. Also, the Agua Caliente Clippers basketball team will not be playing its scheduled games at the arena.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that because of the concern over coronavirus, non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people in California should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March.
In a statement released on March 12, officials at the Ontario Convention Center and Toyota Arena announced that they are closely monitoring the latest developments regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) globally and any impact it may have on day-to-day operations.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported in San Bernardino County as of March 11.
In Riverside County, the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals scheduled for Indio in April have been postponed until October.
