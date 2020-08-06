With the fifth virtual walk of the year on Saturday, Aug. 15, Healthy Fontana will be celebrating its three-year anniversary of the Fontana Walks! program.
Healthy Fontana’s mission is to create greater awareness of health in the community and seeks to inspire residents to make impactful changes to their lifestyle. Fontana Walks! is a subprogram of Healthy Fontana and directly focuses on encouraging the community to walk for better health.
Fontana Walks! held its first-ever community walk at the Steelworkers' Auditorium in August of 2017. Participants donned their green Healthy Fontana T-shirts and pedometers before walking two miles along the Pacific Electric Trail.
Since its inception, Fontana Walks! has held a community walk each month to engage participants in physical activity.
To date, the program has registered more than 2,500 participants and logged a total of more than 8.5 billion steps, which is equivalent to more than 4 million miles.
Although COVID-19 has impacted the city’s ability to host in-person monthly programming, the community is encouraged to continue walking every day for good health. Walking is free, easy, and reaps many health benefits, including strengthening muscles, maintaining weight, and increasing mental sharpness.
Residents can celebrate good health and the three-year anniversary of Fontana Walks! during the virtual walk on Aug. 15. Participants are encouraged to try a new walking route and send pictures of their adventures to Healthy Fontana at healthy@fontana.org.
"Don’t forget your Healthy Fontana T-shirt, water bottle, and Fontana Walks! face covering while social distancing when walking," the city said in a news release. "Face coverings are still available to registered participants, while supplies last."
For registration information, contact Healthy Fontana by emailing healthy@fontana.org or calling (909) 350-6542.
