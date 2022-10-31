A “Latin Legends” show featuring the bands War and Zapp will be coming to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Nov. 4.
War was one of the most successful music groups of the 1970s, producing hits such as “The Cisco Kid” and “Low Rider.”
The concert will also include MC Magic, Joe Bataan, Tierra, Malo, Amanda Perez, and Lil Rob.
—— TOYOTA ARENA will be hosting several other entertaining events in the month of November, including:
• Nov. 5 and 6 — Banda MS
• Nov. 7 — Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
• Nov. 11 — Morrissey
• Nov. 12 — RNB Rewind Fall Edition
• Nov. 13 — Ontario Reign vs. San Diego pro hockey
• Nov. 14 and 15 — Ontario Clippers vs. Stockton
• Nov. 19 — High Hopes Concert Series featuring Ice Cube
For more information about any of these events, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.