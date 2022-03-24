“We Are Family,” a musical revue, will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana on weekends from March 26 to April 10.
The show, created by Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, will feature a talented cast of singers and dancers.
“From The Beach Boys to the Bee Gees and the Pointer Sisters to the Osmond Brothers, this show features the hottest musical numbers from the greatest family acts of all time,” Todd Vigiletti said. “Whether you grew up in the 1950s listening to the Andrew Sisters or the Everly Brothers, or you're a free spirit of the 1970s who loved the Jackson Five or ABBA, this show is for you.”
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit centerstagefontana.com.
