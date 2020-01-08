Pioneering animal and conservation expert Peter Gros will be sharing his passion for wildlife on the Lewis Family Playhouse stage in "Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom" on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.
Accompanied by friendly, exotic animals, Gros will highlight his extensive career with video clips and will tell mad-cap stories of being clawed, gnawed, and knocked senseless by the wild animals he has dedicated his life to protecting.
For more than four decades, Gros has entertained, educated, and enlightened millions with his major contributions to promoting wildlife conservation and fostering a greater appreciation for animals, though his work in television, park management, and now as a global ambassador.
Having fostered a greater appreciation for wildlife and conservationism for people of all ages across the country, Gros encourages audiences to not only love their precious planet, but also to embrace nature in their own backyard.
Some of his animal guest stars at the Lewis Family Playhouse will include an alligator, kangaroo, monkey, lemur, tarantula, and vulture.
His adventures have taken him to nearly 50 countries, where he experienced some wild times, including chasing a 12-foot python through the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan, bottle-feeding a 500-pound Bengal tiger named Nadji, dodging rocks thrown by African elephants in Zambia, coming face-to-face with a cattle-eating, 15-foot crocodile in Costa Rica’s Tarcoles River, and getting chased through a field of stinging nettles by a grizzly bear in Alaska.
Gold Level tickets for the show are $24 (general) and $22 (senior/youth). All Platinum level tickets are $30. Lewis Family Playhouse is located inside Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call (909) 477-2752 or (877) 858-8422.
