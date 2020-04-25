Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many major entertainment events have been either postponed or cancelled.
In fact, superstar singer Taylor Swift announced recently that her entire 2020 concert tour, including appearances in California, would not take place.
So the big question for local residents will be: What about the two huge festivals planned at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana this August?
The annual HARD Summer Music Festival was scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 1-2, while Tailgate Fest was set to be held at the speedway for the first time on Aug. 15-16.
Now the fate of these events is uncertain.
HARD Summer attracted 170,000 EDM (electronic dance music) fans to the speedway in 2019, making it one of the biggest concerts in the entire state.
So far, no official update has been given by organizers of the 2020 festival.
Meanwhile, Tailgate Fest was supposed to feature a lineup which included country music performer Dierks Bentley and rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd.
In March, the organizers of Tailgate Fest posted a message on social media, saying they were committed to having the event proceed as planned.
However, they also said:
"The health and well-being of our community is of paramount importance to us and we are here with an open line of communication and are committed to keeping you informed with updates and answer any questions you may have.
"We’re all in this one together and are sending best wishes and strength to all our fellow festivals and events out there working around the clock to keep our music season kicking ass!
"Until then, keep those hands washed and in the true tailgate spirit ... share your toilet paper!"
Tailgate Fest is still on the speedway's list of upcoming events, which is subject to change.
Health officials are concerned that holding concerts could increase the spread of COVID-19. Two other gigantic festivals, Coachella and Stagecoach in Riverside County, were originally slated for April but were postponed until October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.