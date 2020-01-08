Superstar singer Willie Nelson will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy," "Red Headed Stranger," and "Stardust."
Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.
In 2019, Nelson released “Ride Me Back Home,” a new studio album with 11 recordings that are reflective of an upbeat journey through life, love, and time’s inescapable rhythms viewed from his inimitable perspective.
For tickets or more information, visit Toyota-arena.com.
