The Big Bounce America, home of the Guinness certified "World's Largest Bounce House," is set to inflate in San Bernardino from Saturday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March 15 at Speicher Memorial Park, 1535 Arden Avenue.
Produced by XL Event Labs, The Big Bounce America tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions.
The quartet of inflatables begins with the 13,000-square foot "World’s Largest Bounce House,” then the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena with every size ball imaginable, a 900-foot-long obstacle course named the Giant, and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.
Inside the World's Largest Bounce House will be giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments.
At the center of this bounce house is a custom-built stage where a DJ turns up the party, hosting games and competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.
This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. All-access tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on the World's Biggest Bounce House. Tickets start at $17 and are available online.
For tickets and pricing, go to: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/
