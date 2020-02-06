For the first time in more than two years, WWE Monday Night Raw will be coming to Toyota Arena in Ontario.
The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and will feature Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders vs. Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy and the AOP in an eight-man tag team match.
Also scheduled to appear are Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Natalya, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and many others.
Tickets start at $20.
For more information about the event, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
