WWE Smackdown will be coming to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Oct. 15.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will start at $20 and are available at TicketMaster.
This is one of several WWE shows that will be occurring across the country this fall.
Toyota Arena has announced new health and safety guidelines. For more information, visit toyota-arena.com.
