Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”
The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area code of the Inland Empire.
Sports fans will find a hub of excitement among 78 seats for bar top gaming — more than any other sports hub in the world.
Yaamava’ partnered with LUCI System, LLC. (formally known as D3, INC), a global leader in state-of-the-art visual displays, to develop a 20k LED archway, a 50’ wide by 12’ tall game day spectacular screen, and the capability to showcase content on more than 150 screens, providing fans a 360-degree viewing experience unlike any other in California.
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians’ tribal citizens, Yaamava’ team members and sports partners — including the Santa Anita Park Bugler, Luc Robitaille from the LA Kings, and Austin Barnes, catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers — celebrated the grand opening with first looks, tastings, and entertainment.
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena is excited about the new space that welcomes sports fans and foodies alike.
“We are proud to continue to expand our resort and casino to provide a fun and safe entertainment space for a variety of entertainment needs,” said Valbuena. “Our guests can attend a concert, visit the spa and now cheer on their favorite team in a state-of-the art venue right here in their hometown.”
Peter Arceo, Yaamava’ Resort and Casino’s general manager, credits the Tribe for its vision and the Yaamava’ team for bringing that vision to life.
“Game-changing experiences like The 909 are only made possible by the vision of the Tribe and the dedication of our team members,” said Arceo. “The 909 will be the premier place to watch sports in California by providing a world-class 360-degree sports viewing experience combined with best-in-class food and service.”
The 909 boasts four food venues: two fan favorites and two brand new concepts.
• Just Barbeque (JBQ) returns with its mouthwatering guest favorites: smoked turkey breast and pulled pork, cheesy corn, homestyle cornbread and seasonal cobbler.
• Thai Chi 2 is a spinoff of the ever-popular Thai Chi, located on the first floor in Tutu’s Food Court, and will offer fan favorite menu items and new dishes like Shrimp Black Bean Sauce and Vietnamese Noodle Salad.
• Pizza Mayhem and Get It Grill will feature unique twists on traditional dishes. At Pizza Mayhem, guests can try unique selections such as a breakfast pizza, the signature Stella pizza and other seasonal options.
• Fans will enjoy the Triple Play from Get it Grill with a shareable foot-long-hot dog, hot wings and loaded fries.
The 909 is open 24/7 and food service is offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information on programming, visit https://www.yaamava.com/food-drink/the-909
