The City of Fontana Arts Program is seeking young people to share their talents in a Virtual Talent Show and is accepting entries now through April 16.
This event offers participants ages 6-18 a chance to win gift card prizes and be part of the video showcase debuting April 30.
To enter, participants must register on Perfect Mind and submit a 2–3-minute video of their talent.
The Virtual Talent Show is open to a creative array of talents such as dancing, acting, singing, instrumental, and magic.
The event is broken up into three age categories (6-9, 10-13, and 14-18 years old) with a 1st ($50 gift card), 2nd ($35 gift card) and 3rd place ($25 gift card) award for each category.
The winners will be announced on April 30 as part of the video showcase.
For many years, the city has hosted a talent show for youth each spring. This year, the event will be virtual due to concerns caused by the coronavius pandemic. For more information, talent show guidelines or to register for this event, visit http://ow.ly/ojMz50EeZSU.
