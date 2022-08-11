The City of Fontana’s Youth Community Theater is inviting talented youth ages 7-18 to audition for Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”
Auditions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
To audition, participants will need to prepare to sing 16 to 32 bars (45 seconds) of sheet music, wear dance athletic attire, and provide a headshot (4x6 or larger) with a resume. If participants are chosen to be in the cast, there will be a $17 participation fee due on the first day of rehearsal.
Attendance is required for cast members at rehearsal. Actual attendance for each rehearsal is dependent upon the role of the cast member.
Performances will be held at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. (Rehearsal time and location are subject to change.)
There is no charge to audition. All auditions are made by appointment only. Each audition will be booked in one-hour increments. To book an appointment, visit Arts.Fontana.org, email Tjohnson@fontan.org or call (909) 349-6978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.