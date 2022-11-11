Since completing the 54 FONTANA HONOR ROLL columns last year for the Herald News, continuing research discovered five additional honorees, all Prisoners of War in World War II, and all of whom survived the war. Here are two of their stories.
----- United States Navy Chief Pharmacist’s Mate and later Lt. Commander Jesse “J.R.” Royce Chambliss, WWII Prisoner of War
Navy Chief Pharmacist's Mate Jesse Royce (J.R) Chambliss spent 45 months in a Japanese Prisoner of War camp, an ordeal which he most certainly understated as “terrible.”
J.R. was born in San Gabriel, California on Nov. 28, 1912. He was the son of Fontana residents Mr. and Mrs. Davis Royce Chambliss, who lived on Randall Avenue.
After the war, Chief Pharmacist's Mate Royce remained or returned (records are incomplete) to the Navy and would later rise to the rank of Lt. Commander.
J.R. was reported as a prisoner of war on Dec. 23, 1941, while defending Wake Island. Prior to being captured by the Japanese, he was stationed in Hawaii as a commissioned Pharmacist’s Mate and was transferred to Wake, also known as the Guam Pacific theatre, just three weeks before the war began.
His wife and daughter remained in Hawaii after J.R. was sent to Wake and lived through the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and were not injured.
----- Army Private Albert Marin, WWII Prisoner of War
Albert G. Marin was born on April 8, 1920, place unknown, although he was a resident of Fontana when he entered the Armed Forces.
Albert was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Cipriano Marin of Beaumont; however, he was raised by his sister, Mrs. Albert Romero, who lived on Redwood Avenue in Fontana. Albert attended Fontana schools, which most likely included Fontana Junior High and then Chaffey High School, since Fontana did not yet have a high school.
We know Albert Marin was an infantryman. What we don’t know is in what branch he served; however, we are confident he was either Marines or Army. Because news reports usually list casualties or Prisoners of War as a Marine if they actually are such, and because no such identification was found, we will assume Albert was Army. Additionally, his uniform appears to be Army. He held the rank of private when captured.
Private Marin was reported to be the first Fontanan taken prisoner by Nazi Germany on or about March 30, 1943. He was serving in Tunisia in a rifle company in the North African theatre when seized. He was held captive in Stalag 38, Furstenberg Brandenburg, Prussia.
Germany surrendered in early April, 1945. Two months later, Albert was reported to be free from Nazi Germany.
Albert was then blessed with a long life, living until March 6, 2003, when he passed away at the age of 82. His wife, Alice G. Marin, died in 2007 at the age of 84. Contemporary news stories included a 1974 article announcing the engagement of their daughter, Christy Marin, to Clark M. Smith of Michigan. Their daughter graduated from Eisenhower High School in Rialto. A September wedding was planned.
A 1998 news article showed 78 year-old Albert volunteering at a United Steelworkers of America food bank here in Fontana.
Although no record of his military awards was found, he too, like other honorees, was probably awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the American Campaign, European-African-Mideastern Campaign, and the WWII Victory Ribbons, as well as the Army Marksmanship Badge and the WWII Prisoner of War Medal.
Albert and Alice are both buried in the Riverside National Cemetery.
----- AUTHOR’S NOTE:
The new book, “FONTANA HONOR ROLL – Our Local Heroes,” is in print.
The book details the lives and deaths of the 53 men with Fontana connections who died, and the six men taken as Prisoners of War while in service to the United States during World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror.
For information about purchasing the book, contact billfreeman68@yahoo.com.
