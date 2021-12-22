The Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee, which formed in November, is aiming to recognize Fontana’s military heroes.
“We are dedicated to building individual monuments in downtown Fontana for every serviceman or servicewoman with Fontana ties who gave their life while in service to their country and/or were Prisoners of War (POWs),” said Bill Freeman, a long-time Fontana resident who is the leader of the project.
The group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation under the auspices and umbrella of the Fontana Exchange Club.
“Our committee is determined to raise $1 million to plan, fund and build these individual, personalized monuments with the honoree’s name, photo and story of how, when and where they died,” Freeman said.
The committee made its debut at the 2021 Fontana Christmas Parade, at which more than 60 Fontana High School MCJROTC members, Fontana Police Explorers, and law enforcement academy cadets marched and carried signs featuring the 57 Fontanans who died for their nation in various conflicts.
For more information about how to contribute to this project, visit the Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee Facebook page.
