(NOTE: I have been touched emotionally as I wrote the FONTANA HONOR ROLL articles which have appeared in the Herald News over the past several weeks. However, in regard to World War II, it was before my time and I no longer knew anyone who participated in or lived during that time, hence, they did not affect me as did the Vietnam casualties, five of whom I knew personally.
Then, on July 28, I had the honor of interviewing Mrs. Mary Bermudez of Fontana, a younger sister of today’s honoree, Joe E. Bermudez. I was touched by her first-hand report of how not only brother Joe served and died, but also how her brother Tony also served in WWII in Germany as a guard at a liberated concentration camp. Another brother, Frank, served in the Korean War. Here is Joe‘s story as told mostly by Mary.)
Army Private First Class Joe E. Bermudez, a native of Etiwanda, son of Jose A. and Hilaria Perez Bermudez, was killed in action on Okinawa on April 12, 1945.
Joe E. Bermudez’s sister, Mary Bermudez, age 88, vividly recalls his death in WWII. She is a devoted reader of the FONTANA HONOR ROLL. While reading some of these articles, she noticed that a number of other Fontanans were killed on Okinawa, as was Joe. She contacted us at the Herald News and we realized that Joe’s story needed to be told as an “Honorary Fontana Boy!”
In that interview with Mrs. Bermudez, and accessing historical newspapers and military records, we gleaned the following:
Joe was born on Nov. 15, 1924 in Etiwanda. He was one of seven siblings from Jose and Hilaria’s Bermudez’s union. The family lost Hilaria when Joe was 16 years old. Sometime after that, his dad remarried and that second union produced four more children, all boys, including one set of twins. Joe attended Chaffey High School and graduated from there in 1943 (where four of this writer’s grandchildren have, are, or will attend).
A contemporary news article said Joe was drafted and left for the Army on July 29, 1943 departing from “the Masonic Temple.” Other Fontanans drafted by the Army on that same day included Joe Tomiska, Milton J. Smith, Jacob Matouk, David Norris and Raymond L. Jones, while, for a later date, the Navy conscripted Maurice Weintraub, Harvey M. Curtis, Edward C. Poe, Frederick Cunningham, and Raymond F. Micallef.
Joe scored high on his Armed Forces aptitude test, so, rather than deploying to join his comrades in arms, he was sent to the University of Wisconsin after basic training to study engineering for the Army Corps of Engineers in the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP). However, subsequently, manpower shortages in the Pacific Theatre of war ended that option prematurely and Joe was sent to the Philippines in 1944 as part of the U.S. occupying force.
PFC Bermudez’s first taste of combat took place in Leyte while assigned to the 381st Infantry, 96th Infantry Division. Surviving that, he was among the brave men who endured what was to become an 82-day, fierce, often hand-to-hand combat battle to secure the island. Sixty-two thousand U.S. casualties were the result, as well as 12,000 killed or missing. Young, handsome, Army PFC Joe Bermudez was among those killed, dying on April 12, 1944, 12 days into the siege. Joining him in an Okinawa death were Fontanans Army PFC Paul Garcia (Oct. 21, after hostilities ended), Marine Corporal Dean Wallace (May 20) and Army Private Robert O. Bushey (April 22).
Official verbatim records from April 12, 1944, the day Joe died, describe the battle as follows: (note: When sharing this info with Mary during our interview, she became quite emotional. This was the first time she heard the circumstances of his death. She said, “It just hurts to know what he went through and how he died.”)
“While the Japanese readied fresh infantry units for a counterattack, the 7th and 96th Divisions (Joe’s Division) spent 11 and 12 April consolidating their gains of the previous week. The 1st Battalion of the 381st Infantry pushed forward 300 yards on 11 April by dint of desperate hand-to-hand fighting to improve the regiment's hold on Kakazu West and its northeastern slopes. On 12 April the battalion was repulsed in three separate attacks on Kakazu Ridge by intense enemy mortar, machine-gun, rifle, and grenade fire. Even an air strike and the combined fire support of 2/381 and 3/381 were unable to beat down the enemy resistance.”
Bermudez was originally buried in Okinawa; however, his body was returned to U.S. soil a few years later and he is now resting in Belleview Cemetery in Ontario along with Army PFC Eraclio Manzo, also killed in WWII.
At the time of his death, Joe was survived by his parents, sisters Mary, Sally, Connie and Rafaela; brothers Tony, Frank and newborn Joe.
For his service, Bermudez was awarded the Purple Heart, the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Army Presidential Unit Citation, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
----- NOTE: (As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. Freeman may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
