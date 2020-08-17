(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Although he was not a native Fontanan, PFC James D. Pow’s parents moved to Fontana from Upland in 1952, one year before their son’s death in Korea. They resided at 1628 Arrow Highway here in town.
PFC Pow was born on Nov. 7, 1934, the son of Oscar and the Margaret J. Pow. He enlisted in the Army in 1952 during the Korean War, eventually attaining the rank of Private First Class.
As can be seen in his photo, PFC Pow was blessed with what this writer’s father would describe as “movie star looks.”
He served as a light weapons assault infantryman in Company C, 38th Infantry, 2nd Infantry Division.
Military records indicate he was killed on Feb. 21, 1953 and that his remains were “disposed of” in North Korea. However, an obituary in the Pomona Progress Bulletin states that his body was returned here on April 16, 1953, in preparation for his funeral service. Those military records also indicate he was killed by a bullet to the stomach. He was survived by his parents and two Fontana sisters, Connie and Margaret Ann Pow. PFC Pow is buried in Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario.
Pow was awarded the Army Marksmanship Badge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.