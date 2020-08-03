(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
----- U.S. Army Sgt. Yale H. Freeman
Killed in Action in Italy, June 8, 1944
117th Cavalry Mechanized Reconnaissance Squad
United States Army Sgt. Yale H. Freeman is not a Fontanan in the FONTANA HONOR ROLL tradition, yet his ties to Fontana and the Bill and Bob Freeman (my brother) families run deep.
He was one of my father’s (Tudor Freeman, U.S. Army Air Corp, World War II) closest first cousins, thus making him this writer’s 1st cousin, once removed.
Although Yale died five and one-half years before I was born, I recall seeing his name on the WWII KIA monument on Money Island in the Guilford, CT region of the Long Island Sound. Additionally, I recall my folks and aunt and uncle frequently talking about him. I never saw his face until my research for the HONOR ROLL discovered it online. He bears an uncanny resemblance to my father’s side of the family.
Although not a Fontanan, after spending months researching the 46 Fontanans or Fontana-related men who died while in service to our country in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror, I have taken the liberty of sharing his story in the FONTANA HONOR ROLL, not only in his memory, but in recognition of my family’s service to country dating back to the 1670s. Also, I ask you to please indulge me as I speak in the first person.
Yale was born in 1917 and raised in Hartford, CT, as was I in my early years. He was the son of Harry William Freeman (after whose middle name I am named), my father’s favorite uncle, and his mother Goldie M. Goodell. He attended West Hartford public schools. In 1937 he moved to Montclair, NJ to live with his brother, H. Carlyle Freeman, also known as “Bill Freeman.” (How “H. Carlyle” became “Bill” remains a family mystery!)
He enlisted in the Army on Jan. 6, 1941, in Newark, New Jersey, 11 months prior to the United States entering World War II. He was 24 years old. Ironically, on Dec. 7 , 1941, the day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, he married his sweetheart, the former Margaret Scott in Columbia, SC. It appears as though Yale married while still in his unit’s one year basic training at Fort Jackson, also in Columbia. I never envisioned that 28 years later I too would undergo Army basic training at that same fort. Perhaps he and I frequented the same haunts, but three decades apart.
On Jan. 6, 1941, the 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New Jersey National Guard, of which Yale was a member, was ordered into federal service for what was to be one year. That one year turned into the entire duration of WWII.
On that day, all troops reported to their respective armories to prepare for shipment to Fort Jackson, S.C. for one year of training.
In mid-January 1942, the Regiment received orders to prepare for embarkation for overseas duty. It was to board the French Luxury Liner "Normandy" on Feb. 26, which was tied up in N.Y. since 1939 when war broke out in Europe. On the morning of Feb. 18, the Normandy burned and sank at her pier in New York. Sabotage was suspected.
On April 6, 1942, just 15 months to the day following its entry into federal service, the 102nd Cavalry Regiment was reorganized into a fully mechanized regiment (up to now, it was an actual “Horse Cavalry” unit) and renamed the 117th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squad (Mechanized). On Sept. 25, 1942 the troops boarded the H.M.S. Dempo, a Dutch passenger liner under British Army control, and sailed Oct. 1 for England in a 96 ship convoy, plus escort.
The 117th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squad was to play a very significant role in five campaigns of World War II in Africa, Italy, France, Germany and Austria. Then-corporal Freeman fought valiantly in North Africa and, after defeating the Germans, his unit moved on to Italy. On June 4, 1944, he wrote his brother, “Bill Freeman,” that he was recently promoted from corporal to sergeant.
Four days later, on June 8, 1944, newly-promoted Sgt. Yale H. Freeman was dead.
Tragically, he had a son born in November, 1942 whom he had never seen, and whom I have yet to find.
Verbatim Unit records for June 8, 1944, as the squad fought in Sicili, Salerno, state:
“On June 8, 'A' and 'B' Troops continued reconnaissance in advance of the 'Howze Task Force,' 'A' combat team of Infantry, Medium Tanks, Tank Destroyers and Engineers. 'A' Troop on the left flank ran into two fire fights and took seven prisoners. A third engagement produced six more prisoners but strong resistance prevented the patrol’s further advances to the north. Meanwhile, on the right flank of the Squadron sector, 'B' Troop lost an armored car and a bantam to mines and the 2nd platoon was subjected to heavy artillery fire at the scene of those losses. The day’s casualties, all in 'B' Troop, included Cpl. (actually, Sergeant) Freeman KIA, (parenthetical and emphasis added,) S/Sgt Corey, Tec 4 Etlinger and Tec 5 Gruskowsky lightly wounded in action; and Tec 5 Renzi, Tec 5 Stewart and Pvt. Ehrlich slightly injured in action.”
Sergeant Yale H. Freeman is buried at plot I, row 11, grave 35 in the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy. Rest in peace, cousin. Rest in peace.
----- NOTE:
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. Freeman may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
