(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
When Robert Leland Viles was born on Feb. 26, 1925, in Fontana, his father, Richard, from Iowa, was 22 and his mother, the former Mary Belle Thomasson, from Texas, was 19. He eventually had seven siblings.
He died on March 17, 1951 in North Korea at the age of 26. Before being reactivated for Korea (he fought in World War II and was recalled to duty), he lived in Santa Barbara; however, his parents lived at 519 North Laurel Street here in Fontana.
PFC Viles was educated in San Bernardino City schools and attended San Bernardino Valley College before enlisting in the Marines, presumably during WWII. Viles fought valiantly in that war, participating in three major engagements in the Pacific Island archipelagos: Gilbert, Marshall and Marianne, only to be recalled to active duty from the inactive reserves six years later to fight in Korea.
He was assigned to the 7th Marine Regiment, I Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He arrived in Korea on Feb. 13, 1951 and went into combat on March 4. Thirteen days later he was dead, having been killed on March 17 when the 2nd Squad/2nd Platoon was ambushed during Operation Ripper.
He was survived by his wife, Ramona Cota of Santa Barbara, his 2½ year old son, Richard (shown above, right), his 1½ year old daughter Judith Lynne (also shown above, left), his parents and a grandmother. PFC Viles is buried in Cavalry Cemetery in Santa Barbara.
His commendations for Korea include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal. This writer could not find a record of his WWII commendations; however, it is probable he received the usual WWII Marine Commendations such as the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.
