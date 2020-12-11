One returning member and one new member were sworn in during the Fontana City Council meeting on Dec. 8.
Jesse Sandoval, who triumphed over four challengers in the Nov. 3 election, is beginning his third term on the City Council and will be Fontana's District 2 representative.
Meanwhile, Peter Garcia, who was victorious against five other candidates, is starting his first four-year term as the representative for District 3.
The results of the election were officially certified during the meeting, which was held in-person at the City Council Chambers for the first time in several months.
The five-member board also includes Mayor Acquanetta Warren and City Councilmembers Phillip Cothran and John Roberts.
Sandoval took the oath of allegiance, which was administered by San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford.
Sandoval thanked the person who "stands by my side 1,000 percent" -- his wife, Mary, who is a member of Fontana Unified School District Board of Education.
He also thanked other family members and added that family relationships are very important in Fontana.
"This council is a family," he said. "We may not agree on a lot of stuff, but we're still a family, but that's what families are all about -- sticking together."
He said he was confident that the council would continue to work together to move the city forward in a positive direction despite all the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Garcia, who was sworn in by Warren, is taking the seat on the council that was vacated by outgoing member Jesse Armendarez.
Garcia said he is very grateful for his wife, his family members, and friends who helped him.
"I'm grateful to all the citizens here in Fontana who placed their trust in me and elected me to this position to serve this great community of Fontana," he said. "Thank you very much. I'm ready to get to work."
Garcia is very familiar with city politics because he is a former member of the Planning Commission. He served on the Fontana School Board from 2016 until this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.