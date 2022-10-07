A.C. Green, a former player with the Los Angeles Lakers, will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Charity Gala held by Pathway From Boys to Men, Inc. on Oct. 22.
Pathway From Boys to Men (PFBTM) is a nonprofit group based in Fontana which is embarking on its 17th year of service to the local area.
“The Gala affords us the opportunity to publicly acknowledge key contributors to Pathway From Boys To Men, Inc., without whom we could not make necessary advancements as an organization or continue the vital impact to building healthy communities,” said James Randolph, the president of the organization.
Green was a three-time NBA champion with the Lakers in 1987, 1988, and 2000, earning praise for his rebounding and defensive skills. He gained the nickname “Iron Man” by achieving an NBA record for most consecutive regular-season games played with 1,192.
The Charity Gala, which will be on Zoom, will include an opening prayer from Bishop Frank Rush of the Houston Praise and Worship Center and congratulatory remarks by Pastor Joshua Beckley of Ecclesia Christian Fellowship.
Also at the event, PFBTM will honor Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren; Pastor Harry Braton, Greater Faith Grace Bible Church; Joey Boxmeyer, Amazon; David Yniguez, Home Depot; Connie Caruthers, Caruthers Works; Shea Price, Office Depot; and Lola Cromwell, Cal State San Bernardino.
Randolph said these community leaders have been an integral part of PFBTM’s success.
“Their participation in various PFBTM programs, outreach events, and fundraising events have allowed us to provide life skills, career training, and resources to those looking for self-sustaining career opportunities in trade school, college and other vocational occupations,” Randolph said.
The organization will be awarding five scholarships to San Bernardino County residents who have demonstrated dedication, determination, and resilience in achieving their goals despite difficult circumstances.
The goal of the group is to help homeless individuals and their families, veterans, recovering addicts, re-entry people, foster youth and the adolescent population by providing them with the life skills and resources needed to live happy, healthy, and productive lives.
For more information, visit www.pathwayfromboystomen.com.
