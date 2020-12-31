The year 2020 has ended. Many people are saying: Good riddance.
Residents of Fontana, like multitudes throughout the world, are completely fed up with the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year, and they are hoping that the start of 2021 will bring a much-needed improvement.
COVID-19 created devastating heartbreak and suffering in the local area ever since the first case appeared in a Kaiser Permanente patient who returned home from London last March.
In quick succession, school buildings were shut down and distance learning was put into effect, city and county offices were closed, restaurants could only fulfill to-go orders, churches had to transition to online and outdoor services, more business employees started working from home, hospital workers faced daunting challenges, and long lines formed at supermarkets as shoppers suddenly were panicking over the limited availability of toilet paper and cleaning materials.
Lower-income people, particularly those working in the service industry, were the most severely impacted and suddenly found themselves unemployed. Many of them sought food assistance provided by faith-based and other nonprofit groups.
Health and government officials repeatedly emphasized the valuable guidelines which have been in place for the past nine months: wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.
"Together we can overcome this," said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
During various time periods in 2020, the majority of residents followed the health edicts, and there was a tentative sense of optimism as coronavirus infection rates briefly declined.
But the positive trends were ruined because people increasingly took part in large gatherings, particularly family get-togethers on holidays. In addition, outbreaks at some churches, businesses, and nursing homes were reported.
As a result, the number of infections skyrocketed in November and December, pushing the total number of cases for the year above 25,000 in Fontana -- representing more than 10 percent of the population. The number of deaths climbed past 150, and throughout San Bernardino County, intensive care unit bed capacity in hospitals plummeted to 0 percent.
A stay at home order was imposed by the state and was extended indefinitely on Dec. 29, but the surge in cases continued unabated as the year came to a close.
However, finally, some good news was reported in December: the administering of the highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine, which was first given to frontline health care workers. The vaccine will be made available for high-risk groups and ultimately the general population over the course of several months.
The year 2021 has arrived. Many people are saying: Please let it be better than the last one.
