Local elected officials have always taken pride in Fontana and have repeatedly pointed out the city’s positive attributes.
But during the past year, even some high-ranking representatives from the federal government were nodding their heads in agreement.
Officials from various federal agencies took time to visit Fontana during 2022, helping to shine the spotlight on what the city has to offer.
----- THE SERIES of events started back in March, when U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped by at the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center (InTech), which provides technical training in fields such as welding, automation, robotics, and industrial mechanics.
California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District) also joined Cardona for a tour and roundtable discussion at the center.
Cardona was quite impressed with what he saw, saying: “This is economic development and community development at its best.”
Thurmond likewise praised InTech, calling it a “great treasure.”
“The center has a tremendous impact on our local workforce by providing our residents with a life changing career technical education,” Thurmond said.
----- THEN IN APRIL, InTech was once again the place to be, as U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh joined Torres for a tour there.
Walsh also participated in a brief roundtable with graduates, school leaders and local elected officials.
“The InTech Center is a shining example of how public-private partnerships are key to producing a diverse, skilled workforce,” Walsh said.
----- IN SEPTEMBER, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm made a special appearance at TEC Equipment, a Fontana company which has the distinction of being the largest and first certified electric Mack and Volvo semi-truck dealership in the nation.
Granholm, emphasizing the importance of fighting climate change, praised TEC’s commitment to clean energy and had a chance to learn about Volvo Trucks’ latest electric Class 8 truck, the VNR Electric.
----- ALSO in September, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg held a press conference at the Jessie Turner Center to draw attention to a previous announcement that the City of Fontana would be receiving a $15 million federal grant for transportation projects.
“We're celebrating what $15 million in federal funding, matched with local and private sector commitments, can do to make people's lives better off,” said Buttigieg, who was invited to Fontana by Torres and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District).
The grant, which came about because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was approved by Congress and signed by President Biden last year, will help construct a 0.5-mile multi-use trail and sidewalk network in northwestern Fontana so that the 3,500 students at nearby Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga can safely walk or bike to school, officials said.
----- PRIOR to this year, one of Fontana’s biggest claims to fame was the presence of Auto Club Speedway, which held annual NASCAR races.
The NASCAR events attracted politicians such as former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in addition to numerous celebrities.
Now, however, plans are being made for most of the property now occupied by the speedway to be converted into a huge area for commercial development. The proposed Speedway Commerce Center II Specific Plan would allow for the future development of about 433 acres of the approximately 522-acre site that is currently being used by the speedway.
The final race on the two-mile oval will be held in February of 2023, and then the speedway will be converted into a short track.
