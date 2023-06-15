One of the highlights of the recently-completed 2022-23 school year in the Fontana Unified School District was the success of the general construction and woodworking class at Fontana High School.
Back in March, Fohi students participated in the annual SoCal Design Build Competition, and out of 28 top schools and three colleges, they achieved a remarkable second-place finish.
They also took top honors in several categories, including best in installation of doors and windows, best in safety, communication and teamwork and best in electrical installations.
It was a tremendous accomplishment for the Fontana team, which was involved in the event for only the second time.
The competition was coordinated by CIEF (Construction Industry Education Foundation) and was held at Golden West College in Huntington Beach.
“I’m so proud of these youngsters,” said Lamar Hanger, the Fohi instructor, in a video produced by the FUSD. “They’re my family, they’re my kids, and they’re doing an amazing job.”
For his efforts in helping the Steelers succeed, Hanger was named the school’s Site Teacher of the Year recently.
“He is a very humble teacher who is here for the kids and dedicates so much time to their education,” said Patty Newton, who works at the school.
Hanger, a retired 31-year skilled professional union carpenter, gained fame in 2021 when he was featured on the “Tough as Nails” reality TV show on CBS.
