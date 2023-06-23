An estimated 1,000 Fontanans came together for fun, food, and faith on a recent Saturday evening at the 10th Annual Love Fontana Festival.
Love Fontana is presented by Calvary Chapel Fontana and was held on May 20 at Veterans Park. In addition to the festive celebration, Love Fontana also included beautification projects to benefit the community.
Steve Reed and Leonard Sein of the Fontana Police Officers Association cooked hamburgers and hot dogs on Fontana POA’s mobile barbecue. The food was provided free to anyone who wanted to eat.
There were many things for children to do, like the popular bounce house, a crafts zone, hula-hoop competition and a push-up contest. One of the biggest hits was the dunk tank, where Pastor Elijah Paiz volunteered to get soaking wet.
There were booths with helpful information, including medical screening and blood pressure readings. Free haircuts were also provided.
Other providers and supporters included Modern Woodman fraternal financial advisors, Agency 8 Real Estate Group, American Career College, Assure Pregnancy Clinic, the City of Fontana, Cerdafied Studios, CityLink, Empowering Success Now, Fifth Labor Cleaning Services, Fontana Chamber of Commerce, Fontana Fire Prevention District, Final Touch Construction and Design, Hot Spot, Iglesia Sinfonía, Mimi’s Hair Salon, Nutrishop of North Fontana, the County of San Bernardino, Rotolo Chevrolet, The Spot, Working Dogs for Warriors, and Utility Trailers.
Fontana Fire Department firefighters provided a demonstration of how they put on their fire protective gear, how they set up their equipment to attack a fire, and how they use extraction devices.
Fresh from the dunk tank, Pastor Paiz said, “The purpose of the Love Fontana festival is to bring individuals and organizations from the community together, including students, parents, schools, businesses, churches, and the city.”
The non-wet Senior Pastor Daniel Vasquez added, “Then we collaborate to make Fontana a better and more beautiful place. Having hope is the key factor here; hope has always been a mainstay of faith-based organizations.”
Jason Delair, president of the Fontana Police Officers Association, added that science is beginning to recognize what people of faith have known all along: “Hope has been clinically associated with helping young people improve coping skills.”
Dr. Stern observed that hope develops a sense of well-being, engagement in healthy behaviors, and helps to protect against depression and suicide. Hope benefits all age groups.
Delair noted that prevention is important to police departments because it is better to prevent negative social issues and crime than it is to arrest people for wrongdoing.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren summed it up: “By Loving Fontana, by hoping for a better future, we are inspired to marshal our resources and help keep us proud of our neighborhoods by continually making our city more beautiful, safe, and prosperous.”
