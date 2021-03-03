Close to 2,900 area residents who received their first coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 2 at Auto Club Speedway returned to the Fontana facility on March 2 for their second dose, San Bernardino County officials said.
The "super-site" vaccination, which was held primarily for senior residents, seemed to run much smoother than the first event the month before, when traffic was backed up for miles along Cherry Avenue north of the speedway.
Since the start of the year, hundreds of thousands of people have received vaccines at locations throughout the county, although many more have been frustrated because they were unable to obtain appointments due to the slow rollout by the state.
For more information about vaccinations, visit sbcovid19.com.
