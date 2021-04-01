Elementary school students in the Fontana Unified School District are being given a chance to return to in-person instruction this month, but so far, many of them are saying they want to stay in the Distance Learning program.
The district has made plans to welcome transitional kindergarteners through second-grade students back to campus on Monday, April 5, according to a news release issued by the district last month.
Parents were recently surveyed by the district regarding their willingness to send their children back to the school grounds, and just over half of the respondents said they would take advantage of the opportunity, the district said.
Students in grades 3-5 are scheduled to go back to the school buildings on April 12.
After more than a year of virtual instruction from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, some students are eager to be with their peers at school, but others are uncertain as to whether it is safe to go back.
The district is allowing students to stay home for the last two months of the school year if they choose to do so.
Under the model approved by the FUSD Board of Education on March 3, each class would be split into Cohorts A, B and C in order to meet social distancing requirements:
• Cohort A would receive in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays while Cohort B is engaged in Distance Learning.
• Wednesdays would be dedicated to wellness and attendance checks, as well as teacher/administrator-directed time. Deep cleaning and sanitation would also take place on Wednesdays, along with Friday evenings or Saturdays.
• Cohort B would attend in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays while Cohort A participates in Distance Learning.
• Cohort C would consist of students who choose to remain in Distance Learning, Monday through Friday, with Wednesdays dedicated to wellness and attendance checks.
Students, teachers and staff will be expected to continue following the district’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, which are outlined in its COVID-19 Safety Plan.
