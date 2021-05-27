About half of San Bernardino County residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccination dose, according to a news release issued by the county on May 26.
The percentage of county residents 16 and over with any vaccination is 49.8 percent, but the percentage is higher for Fontana residents (59 percent).
The percentage of residents 16 and over in the county who are fully vaccinated is 39.6 percent.
Along with the mobile and stationary sites, there are dozens of hospitals, health centers, clinics, and pharmacies that are offering vaccine doses.
“We have reached a point where those complacent or hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine need to take action,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira. “Delaying getting your vaccine is an unnecessary risk. There is no reason not to get this shot while there is a possibility of serious illness, long-term problems or even death.”
All 14 county-operated vaccination sites operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites are offering the Pfizer vaccine and both appointments and walk-ups are accepted.
In Fontana, the county-operated site is at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Other nearby county sites include:
• Bloomington, Ayala Park Community Center (18313 Valley Boulevard)
• Ontario, Ontario Convention Center (2000 E. Convention Center Way)
• Rancho Cucamonga, Inland Empire Health Plan (10801 6th Street)
• Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga Sports Complex (8303 Rochester Avenue)
• Rialto, Grace Vargas Senior Center (1411 S. Riverside Avenue)
• San Bernardino, National Orange Show Event Center (689 South E Street)
People who walk-up to a vaccination site should be prepared to register in person, which will include answering health-screening questions. Appointments can be made for all sites at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
----- IN ADDITION to the above ongoing county-operated vaccine sites, many hospitals in San Bernardino County have vaccines on hand, as well as several clinics and health centers.
Individuals can use the county website or go through their physician groups associated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Health, San Antonio Regional Hospital, Mountains Community Hospital, Redlands Community Hospital, Bear Valley Community Healthcare or the San Bernardino Clinic.
In addition, Moderna vaccines are being given at the San Bernardino County Health Centers in San Bernardino, Ontario, Hesperia and Adelanto.
Finally, there are participating pharmacies administering doses throughout the county, including Albertsons, Costco, Ralphs, Rite-Aid, Sav-On, Vons, Walgreens and Walmart, as well as many independent pharmacies. Individuals should check directly with their preferred, neighborhood pharmacy, or again, check the list at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
