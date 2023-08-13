Activist Dolores Huerta has been named the honorary chair/madrina de honor and actor Emilio Rivera will be the honorary chair/padrino de honor for the Latino Education and Advocacy Days LEAD Summit XII, which will be held on Sept. 29 at Cal State San Bernardino.
The summit’s theme will be “¡Ya Basta! – Enough is Enough!: Education and Violence in the Context of our Schools, Community Safety, and Law-Enforcement,” said Enrique Murillo Jr., executive director of LEAD and CSUSB professor of education.
----- HUERTA, who has a school named after her in Fontana, is one of the most influential Chicana/Latinas of the 20th century. She is known for her work as a community organizer, labor activist, civil rights leader and advocate for social, economic and environmental justice. She is the founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, and co-founded the United Farm Workers of America with the late Cesar Chavez.
She has worked for labor rights and social justice for almost 60 years. In 1962, she and Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union. She served as vice president and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades.
Huerta has received numerous awards, including the Eleanor Roosevelt Humans Rights Award from President Bill Clinton in 1998. And in 2012, President Barack Obama bestowed Huerta with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.
----- RIVERA’S experience goes beyond his portrayals on the big and small screen.
“Emilio grew up in a Frogtown, an impoverished neighborhood of Los Angeles, Elysian Valley, from a gang family,” Murillo said. “With nearly 150 acting credits to his name, he is known for his authenticity and presence on screen, especially while depicting criminals and law enforcement officers.”
In his role as Marcus Álvarez in the television series, “Mayans M.C.,” Emilio Rivera is often referred to as “El Padrino,” a term of immense respect. In real life, he bears the title of padrino as the summit’s honorary chair.
Rivera has a prominent role in Eva Longoria’s feature film, “Flamin’ Hot,” as well as “High Crimes” (with Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman) and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (with George Clooney and Julia Roberts).
Back in 2012, when he was a star on the TV show "Sons of Anarchy," Rivera gave an inspirational speech at a Youth Summit at Fontana High School.
----- EACH YEAR the summit, which is open to the public and free to attend, brings together teaching professionals and educators, researchers, academics, scholars, administrators, independent writers and artists, policy and program specialists, students, parents, civic leaders, activists and advocates — all sharing a common interest and commitment to education issues that impact Latinos to help them define the future.
Programs during the summit will examine the challenges the community faces.
Scheduled panel discussions will include “Historical, Cultural and Racial Responsiveness and Revitalization: Building Dignity and Social Justice from the Massacre at El Porvenir to Uvalde”; “Missing and Murdered Indigenous People”; “Gun Violence Prevention: Students Need Safe Environments to Learn, Live, and Grow”; “Federal Response and Interagency Working Group: Resources and Preparedness”; and “Police Use of Excessive Force/Raza Database Project.”
In addition, the summit’s featured photo exhibit, “Resilience in Inland Southern California: Enduring Policing, Violence, and Poverty,” by Humberto Flores, will present a human perspective on the issue. Flores, a first-generation Chicano from the Inland Empire, is a doctoral candidate in sociology from UC Santa Barbara whose research examines the brunt of policing in the Inland Empire. He was a featured speaker for the university’s Conversations on Race and Policing during the 2023 spring semester.
Registration is now open for the summit, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Santos Manuel Student Union South.
Interested persons can visit the LEAD Summit XII website for more information on the summit and LEAD’s other programs.
