Adam Perez, a member of the Fontana School Board, has announced that he is running for a seat in the State Assembly in 2024.
Perez will be seeking to fill the 50th District seat presently held by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, who will leave that position in order to try for the 29th District seat in the State Senate.
Perez, who served in the U.S. Army for five years and now works as a police detective in Riverside County, was first elected to the School Board in 2018 and was reelected for a second term in 2022. He is presently the board’s vice president.
In announcing his campaign, Perez released this statement:
"San Bernardino County is an incredible place to call home, but rising homelessness, skyrocketing costs of living, and the impacts of accelerating climate change are big problems that require thoughtful leadership and a lot of hard work. I am running for State Assembly today for the same reasons I enlisted in the army as an 18-year-old, because I believe in public service, and I want to give back to my community in the most impactful way that I can. I believe I have the experience to be effective in this role, and I’ll work hard every day to serve as the responsive advocate our district’s residents deserve. I am excited to launch our campaign, and I look forward to the many conversations ahead, with neighborhoods across San Bernardino County, about how best to move California forward.”
Perez, a Democrat, is a Fontana resident. He holds an associate’s degree in behavioral science, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and a master’s degree in business administration.
DeJonaé Shaw, another Democrat, previously announced that she would be running for the 50th District Assembly position.
