Additional coronavirus testing sites, including ones in cities next to Fontana, have been opened up this week, according to San Bernardino County officials.
The sites include new walk-up testing sites in Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, Hesperia, Joshua Tree and Ontario; drive-up testing sites in various locations; and other testing locations operated through the state, IEHP, Mountains Community Hospital’s Rural Health Clinic, Southern California Emergency Medicine Urgent Care Centers and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
"All of these site are greatly increasing the amount of testing being done in our county, which will help us better track COVID-19 infection in our communities. It will also provide the data we need to demonstrate that it is safe to keep our businesses open and hopefully, eventually relax the remaining restrictions," the county said in a news release.
For the stationary sites, all persons are required to wear a face covering to their appointments. Clients are to stay in their car until staff comes out to escort them into the venue to conduct testing.
"Clients can now self-swab under the care of a nurse, in case clients need assistance. Self-swabbing is much easier and it is NOT the swab that goes all the way up into your sinuses!" the news release said.
All of the testing sites are free to all residents and persons do not need to have symptoms to get tested.
"You may think there isn’t a need to get tested if you’re not feeling sick, but you might be asymptomatic. Even if you don’t have the virus, getting tested is important so that we have more data, which gives us a better picture of how the pandemic is truly affecting our county and possibly help us open up our county faster," the news release said.
Locations and appointments can be found on the county's COVID-19 Community Testing webpage.
