A driver was arrested after his vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians in Bloomington on Nov. 26, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident took place at about 3:45 p.m., when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado struck a parked car along the north curb of Hawthorne Avenue, east of Palm Lane.
As a result of the collision, one adult pedestrian and one juvenile pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
A third person was also hit by the vehicle, but that person's condition was not known.
The driver was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer K. DeMartino at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
