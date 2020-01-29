Affordable housing units for 60 families will be opening in Fontana next year, thanks to a collaboration between the City of Fontana and Jamboree Housing Corporation.
The city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 29 for the Sierra Avenue Apartments, a $23 million development that will be built at 16839 Ramona Avenue in the northern area of Fontana.
Officials said the project is significant not only because it helps further the city's goal to promote more affordable housing, but also because it will include a comprehensive health clinic for local residents.
"This is a testament to how we can do things in Fontana, and do them well," said City Councilmember Jesse Armendarez, who spoke during the ceremony while strong winds rattled the tent that had been set up on an empty lot for the occasion.
Jamboree has partnered with the Fontana Housing Authority for 15 years to create more than 350 units of affordable housing.
“The City of Fontana is dedicated to providing our residents with attainable homes of the highest quality," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "With amenities such as a computer lab, community garden, free resident services, and an onsite health and wellness clinic, Sierra Avenue is a true testament of our commitment to excellence.”
When completed in the spring of 2021, the complex will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments that border Juniper Elementary School to the west and Sierra Avenue to the east.
Residents will pay about $400 to $1,120 in monthly rent, depending on family size and income level, Jamboree officials said.
Armendarez said the complex will have "top-notch amenities," including an approximately 5,000-square-foot community building that will house flexible recreational space, onsite management offices, kitchen facilities, and a computer lab where free onsite resident services will be provided.
Sierra Avenue Apartments will feature a 3,000-square-foot health and wellness clinic onsite as part of Jamboree’s new partnership with Cucamonga Valley Medical Group. The clinic will offer residents and community members access to health education classes, flu shots, immunization services, and sick childcare services, officials said.
