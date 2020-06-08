The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and African American faith leaders are coordinating a coronavirus testing event on Friday, June 12.
Testing will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Immanuel Praise Fellowship, 9592 Seventh Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
"The stark racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and death rates is a call for extra caution and safety. Before churches regather, African American churches will serve as testing sites for COVID-19 to promote the health of our communities and their congregants," said Rev. Samuel Casey of Fontana, one of the pastors involved in the event. Casey is also the executive director of COPE (Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement), which is based in San Bernardino.
This effort to encourage more testing is coordinated by Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches (IECAAC) and Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (C.O.P.E.) in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Loma Linda University, 47th District Assemblymember Eloise Reyes, and the California Endowment.
For more information, call Casey at (909) 887-3900 or email scasey@copesite.org.
