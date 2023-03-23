After more than 34 years of investigation, the Fontana Police Department and La Paz County Sheriff’s Department have solved a cold case and made an arrest in connection with the murder of Angel Martinez.
On June 8, 1988, Martinez was reported missing to the Cypress Police Department by his wife. It was determined that he had been expected to meet with individuals in Fontana, but never arrived.
On June 20, 1988, his body was located in La Paz County, Arizona. Investigators from the La Paz County Sheriff’s Department were led back to Fontana, but the case was not solved.
The case remained open from 1988 to 2023 and was worked by multiple investigators. Then, several rounds of forensic testing were conducted and on March 1, murder charges were filed and a warrant was issued for suspect Kelvin Keith Emmons, 63.
A Fontana Police cold case detective and DA investigator traveled to De Pere, Wisconsin on March 15, where the suspect resided.
With the assistance of the De Pere Police Department, Emmons was arrested and is now awaiting extradition to San Bernardino County, where he will be tried for the murder of Angel Martinez.
Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey commended all those involved in solving this cold case.
“This arrest is a testament to our commitment to justice for victims and their families. I want to thank all those who worked on this case over the years for their dedication and hard work,” Dorsey said.
“This case serves as an example of how law enforcement never gives up on unsolved cases no matter how long it takes; justice can still be achieved even after more than three decades have passed since the crime occurred,” the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 23.
