After a wild, high-speed chase, a suspect in a stolen red Lexus IS 250 was apprehended in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 15 at about 5 p.m., the Fontana P.D.’s Eagle 1 helicopter located the Lexus in the area of Sierra and Slover avenues in the southern area of the city, said Public Information Officer Steven Reed.
Officers caught up to the vehicle in the area of Citrus Avenue and Valley Boulevard and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Officers initiated a pursuit and the driver, Roger Salazar, 29, tried to get away by traveling throughout the city. Due to his speed and the traffic conditions, officers went into tracking mode.
Salazar headed eastbound on Valley just east of Catawba Avenue and, due to his excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the curb. The vehicle became disabled.
Salazar got out of the Lexus and fled on foot through the Sunrise Ford parking lot. He attempted to hide behind the dealership’s vehicles and began to disrobe, Reed said. Officers located the suspect hiding and arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.