A suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in Fontana on March 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10 p.m., an officer observed a black Infinity traveling at a high speed in the area of Citrus and Baseline avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled and continued through stop signs and red lights, Romero said.
The suspect, Christopher Patterson, 19, stopped in the area of Ramona and Elm avenues, where he got out of the Infinity and began running, Romero said.
After a yard-to-yard search, officers found the suspect hiding in a trash can. He was arrested without incident and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
