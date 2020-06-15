Decades after they attended Palmetto Elementary School in Fontana, two friends who live far away recently reunited for a very special moment outside that same school.
Chad Zeno brought April Haley to visit the school, and there he proposed to her -- and she happily said yes, according to a mutual friend, Monica Campbell.
Zeno and Haley first met back in the 1970s at Palmetto, and they went on to attend Fontana Junior High School and Fontana High School but went their own separate ways after graduation. They got married, had children, and divorced, said Campbell, who also had attended the local schools with them.
"They remained friends through social media and started dating about a year ago," Campbell said.
Haley, who lives in Nevada, and Zeno, who lives in Northern California, decided to return to their home town for a visit.
Zeno originally made arrangements with staff members at Palmetto School, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic erupted and the school was closed down, putting the plans on hold for a while.
However, Campbell said Zeno eventually got tired of waiting and wanted to ask Haley regardless of the circumstances.
It all turned out quite well. Campbell created and hung a sign that said "Will you marry me?" on the fence at Palmetto, and after the successful marriage proposal, Haley and Zeno smiled for a photo.
"With all the negative going on, it's nice to see that love still prevails," Campbell said.
