After a record-setting performance in college, Malik Flowers is now getting an opportunity to show his talents in the NFL.
Flowers, a graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, recently signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.
“It feels great that a team took a chance on me,” Flowers said. “I’m ready to go out there and show them that I’m a versatile guy, both on offense and special teams.”
While playing for the University of Montana, Flowers was a productive wide receiver, but he was truly spectacular as a kickoff returner. He had seven career kick return touchdowns, which tied an FCS record.
In his senior season of 2022, he brought back two kicks for TDs, including an 80-yard runback against Southeast Missouri State in the FCS playoffs. He ended his five-year college career with 2,659 yards on 92 returns, a Big Sky Conference record.
“It was amazing to set that record at Montana,” Flowers said, “and it’s even crazier that now I can be a teammate with a guy I tied the record with.”
He was referring to Rashid Shaheed, who originally set the record at Weber State and who is now a player on the Saints. According to reports, the Saints are planning to use Shaheed more extensively on offense, opening the door for Flowers to possibly be the team’s kick return specialist.
At Montana, Flowers earned second-team FCS All-America honors from Stats Perform and Phil Steele Magazine and was named second-team All-Big Sky last fall. In 13 games, he returned 20 kickoffs for 615 yards (a 30.8 average) and caught 31 passes for 460 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition, he carried the football 3 times for 59 yards.
It was the kind of all-around dynamism which made him a multi-sport standout at Miller.
On May 9, he stopped by at Miller to provide words of inspiration to the Rebels’ football players during one of their spring practices.
“It’s nice being on this field where I played, and now seeing all the kids practicing and working hard,” Flowers said. “It brings back a lot of great memories when I was out here doing the same thing years ago.”
Miller Coach Andrew Amosa was happy to welcome Flowers and gave him a cake as well as a Rebel shirt and hat.
Flowers said he told the players that “they can be in the same position as me if they stay consistent, work hard, and believe in that dream.”
